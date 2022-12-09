Charlotte Flair reportedly nearing return to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Charlotte Flair is reportedly nearing a return to the WWE.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the WWE creative team has started crafting plans for Flair’s return to the company. Flair has been away since WrestleMania Backlash in May. The report does not indicate what the plans being discussed are. Flair has teased a return to the Smackdown brand, but final brand plans have not been finalized either.

Flair wrestled Ronda Rousey at this year’s WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas with the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship on the line. Flair defeated Rousey at the event, but then lost to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a championship rematch.

Flair is a 12 time WWE Women’s World Champion in WWE. She is also a two time NXT Women’s Champion.

