Apollo Crews says that his return to NXT was something that he requested to do. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Crews gave deep details on how his return to the brand happened and what he hopes to get from it long term.

It was something that I had asked, because we were doing the Nigerian character, and it’d gone so well for a while,” Crews said of the return to NXT. “Through the whole thing, we were coming up with certain things week to week. I remember I was at the park with my son one time, and it was the day after I got back from a “SmackDown,” I think. And I was getting a text about, “Hey, what can we add to the character this week? Can we do this? Can we do that?” So it was really building on that character on a weekly basis because when it happened, it was kind of overnight. There was no vignettes about it. There was nothing to say why I’m doing this. It was just like, boom, here it is, right?

“I wanted to reach back into my roots and go that route,” Crews said. “But then it kind of got stale there for a while, where it was a couple months of just not doing anything. I was on the show “Main Event,” and I was kind of sat down one day and I was just like, “Man … I don’t want to just be doing ‘Main Event.'” And there’s nothing against it, but it’s just like, I want to be on “Raw” and “SmackDown,” right? That’s what, I feel like anybody’s here should want, I don’t think I’m wrong for feeling that way. And nothing was happening. So I had actually thought it’d be a great idea to come back and be able to try something different, maybe get away from the character and kind of get a reset or a restart. So I was blessed with this opportunity to be able to come back and do that and kind of change the trajectory of my career.”

Apollo Crews will challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline.

NXT Deadline Full Match Card

Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews – NXT Championship

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day – NXT Tag Team Championship

Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller vs. Axiom vs. JD McDonagh vs. Joe Gacy – Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Zoey Stark – Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

