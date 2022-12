SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s flagship episode of The Fireside Chat with PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, and PWTorch Contributor, Tyler Sage talking Sasha Banks in NJPW, Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite, NXT Deadline, and more.

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel HERE.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S TAKE: Ricky Starks finds absolute balance with Dynamite promo (w/ exclusive Starks comments)