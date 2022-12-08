Report: NJPW expected to bring Sasha Banks to Wrestle Kingdom 17

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sasha Banks next move in wreslting appears to be heading to NJPW.

According to a report from PWInsider, NJPW will be brining in Banks for the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on Jan. 4. Banks has not wrestled since appearing at a WWE house show on May 15.

The report states it is unclear whether or not Banks will wrestle or appear in front of the live crowd, but NJPW is bringing her in for the event. In October, Banks posted a match graphic of her and current IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi on her Instagram account. Kairi later shared the image on her Twitter account before she became the first IWGP Women’s Champion.

PWTorch has not been able to confirm this story at this time.

