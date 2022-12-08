FOCO announces Mega Powers bobble head featuring Hogan and Savage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FOCO’s next bobblehead release will feature The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage).

FOCO announced today that the bobblehead will feature Savage and Hogan in their memorable pose before they shook hands to form the Mega Powers. They stand on top of a themeatic Mega Powers base that features the WWE Legends logo on the back.

The bobblehead is limited to 360 units, retails for $90, and will stand at 8 inches tall. The bobblehead is expected to be released on May 26, 2023.

