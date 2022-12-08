FREE PODCAST 12/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review West Coast Pro and Pro Wrestling Revolution’s King of Indies, more (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are ready for a coronation forged in fisticuffs as we watch King of Indies 2022, presented by West Coast Pro and Pro Wrestling Revolution, with first round matches of Dragon Lee vs. Titus Alexander, Kevin Blackwood vs. SB Kento, Viento vs. Dralistico, and Jacob Fatu vs. La Estrella. The tournament doesn’t always match the hype as it struggles with time miscues, injuries, and weird finishes, but we endeavor to treat all our listeners like royalty regardless. For VIP listeners, we check out Alexander Hammerstone vs. Bandido for the MLW Heavyweight Championship and NWA’s Revolution Rumble.

