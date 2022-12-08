VIP AUDIO 12/8 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Viewership issues for AEW and WWE, Ricky Starks’ standout promo, World Cup Final, ROH PPV Preview, NXT Deadline preview, Bob Roop book review, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Review of WWE Smackdown including the Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet tournament final
- Review of WWE Raw including Dolph Ziggler’s interference in Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali
- Reaction to Raw, Rampage, and Dynamite TV ratings this week all being down
- Review of AEW Rampage including analysis of the state of the show overall
- Review of AEW Dynamite including the standout Ricky Starks-MJF segment
- Preview of the ROH Final Battle PPV
- Review of NXT on USA
- Preview of NXT Deadline
- Review of last UFC event and a look ahead
- A review of Bob Roop’s book “Wrestling for Saddam”
