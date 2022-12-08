FREE PODCAST 12/8 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk viewership issues for AEW and WWE, Ricky Starks’ standout promo, World Cup Final, ROH PPV Preview, NXT Deadline preview (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Review of WWE Smackdown including the Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet tournament final

Review of WWE Raw including Dolph Ziggler’s interference in Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Reaction to Raw, Rampage, and Dynamite TV ratings this week all being down

Review of AEW Rampage including analysis of the state of the show overall

Review of AEW Dynamite including the standout Ricky Starks-MJF segment

Preview of the ROH Final Battle PPV

Review of NXT on USA

Preview of NXT Deadline

