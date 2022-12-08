FREE PODCAST 12/8 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk viewership issues for AEW and WWE, Ricky Starks’ standout promo, World Cup Final, ROH PPV Preview, NXT Deadline preview (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:
- Review of WWE Smackdown including the Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet tournament final
- Review of WWE Raw including Dolph Ziggler’s interference in Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali
- Reaction to Raw, Rampage, and Dynamite TV ratings this week all being down
- Review of AEW Rampage including analysis of the state of the show overall
- Review of AEW Dynamite including the standout Ricky Starks-MJF segment
- Preview of the ROH Final Battle PPV
- Review of NXT on USA
- Preview of NXT Deadline
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply