Miro is healthy and ready to return to in-ring action for AEW, but has not been able to settle on creative direction with the company.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Miro is healthy and able to return and that creative plans were put in front of him in September and would have lasted through Full Gear. The report indicates that Miro did not like the creative plans and turned them down. Instead of tossing Miro on television without a concrete reason, the choice was made to keep him away from TV until final creative plans were made and agreed to.

Yesterday, Fightful reported that Miro was healthy and ready to return, but that he had not received creative plans from AEW at all.

Miro is a former AEW TNT Champion. He’s been away from AEW Dynamite for a multitude of different reasons including injuries, other acting gigs, and more. He debuted for the company in 2020 after being released from his WWE contract.

