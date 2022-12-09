John Morrison set for MLW return in 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE star, John Morrison, will make his return to MLW in 2023.

MLW announced that Morrison would be appearing at the January 7 Blood and Thunder show in Philadelphia. He will be known within the company as Johnny Fusion. Morrison last appeared for MLW in 2018.

Morrison is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion in WWE. He was released from WWE in November of 2021. MLW announced the news via press release:

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

For the first time in over 4 years, John Hennigan — whose surnames also include Morrison, Mundo, and Impact, will bring both substance and style when he steps into the ring on January 7th, competing under the name “Johnny Fusion.”

Over the last several years, Johnny Fusion has been busy. From main eventing some of the sport’s biggest events to appearing in SURVIVOR on CBS and starring in Boone: The Bounty Hunter, Johnny Fusion is seemingly ben en fuego.

No stranger to MLW, Johnny Fusion, tore it up against the likes of Shane Strickland, Darby Allin and others in MLW during his last stint. With a reloaded MLW roster featuring the likes of Davey Richards, Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu and many others, expect some dream matches on the horizon.

Perhaps a reunion could be in the mix for Johnny Fusion, who has history with the ruthless Cesar Duran.

Plus, the reigning Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie happens to be Johnny Fusion’s wife. Could a new power couple be in play in 2023 in MLW?

The scenarios are endless as Johnny Fusion readies to hit the ring in Philadelphia Saturday night, January 7th.

See Johnny Fusion Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!