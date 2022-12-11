SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(1) Shera defeated Jack Price

(2) Taylor Wilde defeated Kilynn King

(3) Eddie Edwards defeated Delirious.

A good match. They shook hands post match, but Eddie turned on him. Jonathan Gresham made the save.

(4) Bully Ray defeated John Skyler

Skyler was destroyed by Bully Ray. Tommy Dreamer saves Skyler from further damage. Dreamer and Bully had a spirited verbal back and forth.

(5) Matt Cardona is & Brian Myers defeated Decay

(6) Sami Callihan defeated Alan Angels

They attacked Sami post match and beat him down.

(7) Gujjar & Joe Hendry defeated Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Moose interfered, chasing Joe Hendry out of the arena. Gujjar won on his own, but Hendry returned to celebrate the win.

(8) The Motor City Machine Guns captured the Impact World Tag Team Championships Heath and Rhino.

(9) The Death Dolls defeated Deonna Purrazzo & Giselle Shaw

Sami Callihan attempted to join The Design, but was beaten down again by the group

(7) Mike Bailey defeated Yuya Uemura

A wonderful match against Yuya Uemura. Kenny King had a pre taped promo from Mexico saying he will see Bailey soon.

John Skyler and Hotch come out to face Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. Bully chases off Dice and Swinger. Tommy Dreamer comes out to save Hotch and Skyler from Bully, but are double crossed and Hotch, Swinger and Bully beat down Dreamer. Dreamer has to be helped to the back after a beating with a ladder and a chair.

(8) Steve Maclin and Rich Swann go to a count out

(9) Mickie James & Jordynne Grace defeated Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

Mickie superkicks Grace post match to further their story line.

(10) Josh Alexander defeated Moose

