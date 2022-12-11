SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 7, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

Katana Chance makes Tamina look smooth

(1) KATANA CHANCE vs. TAMINA

The commentators mentioned the size difference between these two as Chance nimbly somersaulted away from a clothesline. Chance grappled Tamina’s knee, but Tamina simply tossed her aside by her waist. Chance was on the apron and somersaulted back into the ring between the ropes, but it wasn’t smooth – she gave herself a flat back bump on the landing. After that, Tamina missed two wild clotheslines, and each time, Chance dropped to one knee for reasons unknown. She didn’t drop to a knee to dodge the clothesline, this was after each clothesline.

Tamina dealt some punishment to Chance in the corner. Chance broke free from Tamina’s grasp and landed a strong forearm shot. Chance ran at the ropes and jumped, attempting to rebound off the middle rope, but her left boot slipped off and she was hung up awkwardly. Tamina improvised and landed a forearm to Chance’s exposed back before dumping her over the rope to the apron. Tamina body slammed Chance and covered for a one-count.

Chance crawled to the ropes and got to her feet but Tamina struck her down, then fired her across the ring into the turnbuckles. Tamina ran at Chance there, hitting a hip strike to Chance’s head before covering for a two-count. Tamina applied a chinlock in the middle of the ring. Chance got free and Tamina missed a quick elbow drop. Chance hit a chop block, buckling Tamina’s left knee. Chance unleashed a flurry of kicks in the corner, then climbed to the middle rope and hit a missile drop kick. She covered Tamina for two. Chance looked determined and ran the ropes, but Tamina got to her feet and took her out with a superkick. Tamina covered, but yanked up Chance at the two-count to inflict more punishment. Naturally, Chance rolled up Tamina in short order for the comeback win.

WINNER: Katana Chance by pinfall in 4:15.

For some reason, Chance offered a handshake to her vindictive opponent. Tamina accepted, for some reason. They both left in peace.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Not a strong showing by Katana Chance. Some of her moves looked good, but the ones that didn’t were glaring mistakes. Sometimes I couldn’t even tell what she was trying to do.)

Trick Williams was walking backstage, talking on a cellular telephone. “That’s right, I am the main event of Main Event. Trick Williams has finally arrived. Hey Melo, hold on one second.” He put the phone down and asked Cedric Alexander “where my dressing room is.” Alexander grinned and said, “I don’t know where your ‘dressing room’ is, but the locker room is that way.” Williams started to walk away and tossed his keys to Alexander, and told him to park his car for him. Alexander stopped him and said there’s a miscommunication, holding up the keys. Williams, as though he’d forgotten something obvious, grabbed a handful of cash and handed it to Alexander as a tip. Alexander chuckled and said, “I’m not your valet. I’m the opponent you’ll be having in the ring tonight.” Williams told Carmelo Hayes, who was still on the phone, that he’s standing here with Cedric Alexander, the man who Carmelo Hayes beat down “not too long ago.” Alexander asked Williams to give Hayes a message. Williams leaned in to listen, and Alexander smacked him across the face. Williams picked up his phone in a huff. Alexander said, “Yeah, tell him I said that.” Williams told Hayes he’d call him back.

(2) TRICK WILLIAMS vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

The bell rang and Alexander immediately hit a big drop kick. Alexander chopped Williams against the ropes, then in the corner. He snap mared Williams to the mat and kicked him in the back of the neck before covering for a one-count. Williams reversed out of a suplex, but Alexander took him out anyway with a low drop kick to the knee. Alexander wrenched on Williams’s left knee for a few seconds, then kicked it for good measure. Alexander hit another big chop in the corner, then clotheslined Williams over the top rope to the floor. Alexander rolled out to the floor, but Williams was on his feet backing away. Williams entered the ring and Alexander managed to keep the advantage in spite of giving his enemy the higher ground. He rolled up Williams with a sunset flip pin through the ropes for a two-count. They got to their feet and Alexander landed another chop to the chest. He nailed Williams with a reverse elbow strike, and finally Williams came back with a pop-up uppercut, then covered Alexander for two. Williams tossed Alexander through the ropes to the floor, then posed to the audience as we cut to break.

Williams was mounting Alexander after the break, hammering down right-hand strikes. He lifted Alexander by his hair, but Alexander resisted with strikes to the abdomen. Williams hit a quick neckbreaker and covered for two. Williams fired Alexander into a corner, then laid in a series of kicks to the crumpled Alexander. Williams planted Alexander with a suplex slam, covered for a two-count, then applied a chin lock.

Alexander battled out with body blows, then used a hip toss to free himself from Williams. Alexander dealt a series of chops and kicks. Williams fired Alexander off the ropes but Alexander hit another low-altitude drop kick. Williams rolled out to ringside, and Alexander dove through the ropes to crunch him against the barricade. Alexander rolled Williams back into the ring and hit a DDT there and covered Williams for two. Williams came back with a flapjack, followed by a spinning front kick. He covered for one, but Alexander got his boot on the bottom rope.

Williams slapped the mat repeatedly in frustration. He got to his feet and urged Alexander to do the same. Williams attempted another pop-up uppercut, but this time Alexander reversed out of the maneuver. Alexander ducked a short clothesline and hit a back cracker in the middle of the ring. He covered Williams for the three-count and victory.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander by pinfall in 7:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Really good action. This is what the crowd needed after whatever the first match was.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.6

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

CATCH-UP: 11/30 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Joe Gacy vs. Cedric Alexander, Stark vs. Brooke, more