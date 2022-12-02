SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 30, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

Zoey Stark and Joe Gacy take their turns against Main Event mainstays

(1) ZOEY STARK vs. DANA BROOKE

Brooke ducked a clothesline and took Stark to the mat with a side headlock. Stark stood and fired Brooke off, but Brooke knocked her down with a shoulder block. Brooke was loudly taunting Stark, until Stark dragged her face-first into a turnbuckle by the waist of her tights. Stark mounted Brooke and landed several blows, then stood up and postured to the crowd. She briefly choked Brooke against the middle rope. Brooke blocked a suplex attempt, then rolled up Stark for a one-count. Stark came back immediately with a short clothesline and covered Brooke for two. Stark applied a chinlock.

Brooke battled out, missed a clothesline, then Stark leveled Brooke with a drop kick. Brooke met Stark in the corner, then flung Stark to the mat with a middle-rope superplex. Both women writhed on the mat as the ref counted. They stirred at the eight-count, and traded blows in the middle of the ring. Brooke ran the ropes and took Stark down with two crappy-looking clotheslines, then hit a reverse elbow in the corner. Brooke hit a bulldog, then covered Stark for two. Stark stung Brooke with an elbow strike, but Brooke rolled up Stark for another two-count. Stark hit a springboard senton, bouncing off the top rope, then covered Brooke for two. Brooke ran the ropes with almost no effort and Stark caught her with a superkick on the rebound. Stark followed up by flipping Brooke such that she could knee Brooke in the face on the way down – the “Z-360.” Stark covered Brooke for the three-count.

WINNER: Zoey Stark by pinfall in 5:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: There were parts of this match where it looked like Brooke was merely moving through the paces as if rehearsing. She needs to crank up the effort and ferocity. Stark looked okay, and the announcers briefly explained her story of “going solo” since turning on Nikkita Lyons in NXT.)

Joe Gacy was backstage with Akira Tozawa. Gacy said, “I don’t think that people really understand. We just want them to see the world the way that we do.” He smiled unnervingly. Tozawa raised his eyebrows and left in silence.

Cedric Alexander walked in. Gacy said that in another time, he’d have welcomed Alexander with open arms, but he promised his family that tonight he’d make an example for the greater good. Alexander smiled, and said, “You’re making a lot of assumptions about being victorious tonight, and making promises I don’t think you can keep.” Gacy said, “Thank you for your sacrifice,” and walked away. Alexander repeated the word “sacrifice” as though it was code he couldn’t understand.

(2) JOE GACY vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Gacy offered his left hand to shake. Alexander laughed at this and chopped Gacy’s chest, ran the ropes, and drop kicked Gacy to the mat. Alexander hit a European uppercut, then laid in two more chops. Gacy came back with a backbreaker, then landed straight punches. Gacy fired Alexander toward the ropes, but Alexander clung on to stop the rebound. Gacy charged at him and Alexander yanked the ropes down, causing Gacy to tumble out to the floor. Alexander joined him there, but Gacy was ready and slammed him spine-first against the ring apron. Gacy held one hand aloft as we cut to break.

Gacy was hammering Alexander in the ring after the break. He screamed, “Is this what you wanted?” and rolled up Alexander for a two-count, then applied a headlock. Alexander stood up and fired elbows, but Gacy planted him with another backbreaker, then wrenched back on Alexander’s head. Alexander stood again and hit a jawbreaker. He kicked Gacy twice in the face, then leveled him twice with forearm strikes. Alexander hit a suplex, causing Gacy to roll out of the ring for a break. Alexander ran the opposite ropes and dove through the camera-side ropes to blast Gacy into the barricade. Alexander hit a DDT in the ring and covered Gacy for two.

Alexander flung off his elbow pad, but it was Gacy who went on the offense with a kick to the face and a uranage. He covered Alexander for two. The crowd lightly chanted, “Let’s go Cedric.” Alexander did a handspring off the ropes and flipped over Gacy. When he landed, Gacy greeted him with a right cross to the face. Gacy, mimicking Alexander, did the same handspring off the ropes and went for a clothesline on the rebound but Alexander ducked, then went behind Gacy and rolled him up with a suplex pin for the three-count.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander by pinfall in 6:30.

After the ref lifted Alexander’s hand in victory, Gacy grinned and opened his arms to initiate a hug. Alexander wasn’t having it – he slipped through the ropes and walked up the ramp.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent back-and-forth action with some flash from both wrestlers.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.6

