WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 24, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

Grayson Waller brings obnoxiousness to Main Event

(1) ALBA FYRE vs. TAMINA

The women locked up and Tamina shoved Fyre to the mat. They went at it again, and Tamina kicked Fyre’s foot out from beneath her. Tamina began scolding Fyre, but Fyre interrupted with chops to the chest. Fyre climbed to the top rope but Tamina yanked her down by her ankle, then choked her against the middle rope. Tamina flung Fyre to the mat, then applied a chinlock.

Fyre battled out, but Tamina quickly leveled her with a reverse elbow. Tamina hit a standard body slam, then covered Fyre for two before going back to the chinlock. Fyre escaped with a jawbreaker, then Tamina head butted Fyre, stunning her. Fyre landed a series of strikes, then kicked Tamina repeatedly in the chest, reminiscent of Bryan Danielson. She splashed Tamina in the corner, but then Tamina took Fyre down with a clothesline. Fyre hit a tornado DDT, then climbed to the top rope again. This time she could launch into the swanton bomb, followed by a cover for the three-count.

WINNER: Alba Fyre by pinfall in 5:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Fyre gave a very brief inset promo prior to this match, describing her lineage as a warrior, so it follows that she’d defeat a low-level gatekeeper in Tamina. Not bad.)

Dana Brooke was shown backstage talking on her phone. Grayson Waller strutted in, interrupting her conversation. Brooke insisted that she didn’t know who he was. Shelton Benjamin appeared and said, “I know who you are. You’re the guy responsible for Truth getting hurt down in NXT. What I don’t know is why you think it’s a good idea for you show your face around here.” Waller hesitated, then broke out in abrupt laughter. He said if Truth wasn’t so fragile, he wouldn’t be on crutches right now. He laughed again, then walked off. Brooke really brought it home by saying, “What a jerk.”

Later, Benjamin approached Akira Tozawa in the locker room. Tozawa was warming up for his match against Waller. Benjamin asked Tozawa for a favor. “You know this is the guy that hurt Truth down in NXT, right? No matter what, everybody loves Truth. So, on behalf of the entire roster, just put a whippin’ on him, you know? Send him back to NXT with his tail between his legs.” Tozawa said, “For Truth? I can do that.” They fist bumped and Benjamin walked off.

(2) GRAYSON WALLER vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Waller tossed Tozawa to the mat after a brief lock-up. He shouted, “That’s embarrassing, lad!” Tozawa took Waller down with some mat wrestling, then stood up and mimicked Waller’s warm-up lunges. Waller responded with a kick to Tozawa’s midsection. Tozawa rolled through a sunset flip, then kicked Waller in the chest. Tozawa shrieked at the crowd, then flipped Waller to the mat with a hurricanrana. Tozawa kicked a dazed Waller off the apron. When Tozawa went for a dive through the ropes, Waller simultaneously dashed back into the ring, then came back to the floor to turn Tozawa inside out with a big clothesline. We cut to break.

Waller maintained control through the break and was taking his time with Tozawa in the ring. He flattened Tozawa with a uranage, then covered for two. He drove his knee into Tozawa’s back, then applied an arm bar. Tozawa battled out and hit another head hurricanrana. He climbed to the top rope and hit his flying reverse elbow, then covered Waller for two. Tozawa climbed a different corner, but Waller slowly rolled out of range. Tozawa shook his head and returned to the mat where Waller took him down with a low drop kick. Waller landed several knee strikes, then climbed to the middle rope and hit a fancy flying elbow drop to Tozawa’s ribs. He covered Tozawa for two.

Tozawa missed a spinning kick, allowing Waller to hit a big forearm strike to Tozawa’s face. Waller backed up and hit a heel kick, then covered Tozawa for two. Waller hoisted Tozawa onto his shoulders and prepped for a powerbomb but Tozawa reversed into a hurricanrana / pin combo for the three-count.

Waller struck Tozawa from behind as the ref was holding his arm up in victory. He shouted, “Grayson Waller Effect!” and powerbombed Tozawa to the mat.

WINNER: Akira Tozawa by pinfall in 7:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Tozawa failed Benjamin’s mission here. Even when he won the match, it was just a clean victory and not the whippin’ that Benjamin requested. Then getting punked anyway after the fact… Waller was still standing tall and proud at the end, so perhaps it’s on Benjamin to avenge R-Truth.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

