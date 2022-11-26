Randy Orton injury update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Randy Orton reportedly underwent major surgery recently, which will keep him out of action in WWE for the forseeable future.

Fightful Select is reporting that Orton’s surgery took place in order to fuse his lower back. The report indicates it will keep Orton on the shelf and that WWE does not have a return date in mind, a timetable in place, or plans drawn up for Orton.

Randy Orton is a multiple time world champion in WWE. He has not been on WWE television since May. For the past year, Orton had been teaming with Matt Riddle as part of the RK-Bro tag team. The duo were tag team champions on multiple occasions.

