FREE PODCAST 12/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Lance Storm talks Vince McMahon, Reigns, Dusty, Charlotte, Promos, Entrance Routines, more (113 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (12-15-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Lance Storm from the “Killing the Town” podcast and former partner of Chris Jericho and Justin Credible. He talks about Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns, Dusty Rhodes, Charlotte, the State of Wrestling Promos, Ring Entrance Routines, gripes about today’s product, the internal issues in WWE with the writing process, and more. This is part one of two.

