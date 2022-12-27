Cody Rhodes addresses future on this week’s WWE Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes confirmed his future and mission upon returning to WWE from injury during this week’s special “best of” edition of WWE Raw.

Rhodes was featured on the show to discuss his rivalry and match trilogy with Seth Rollins this year. Rhodes also talked about what his return to action would look like and what his ultimate goal is once he’s back.

“Make no mistake about it – Seth and I aren’t chummy, we’re not best friends,” Rhodes said. “But there’s no denying Seth is one of the best three wrestlers in the world. To have three matches [with him] was an honor. Again, we’re not exchanging Christmas cards, but there’s a bond by battle with Seth and myself.

“I would like to pick up right where I left off,” Rhodes said of his plans for 2023. “A lot of things have happened in my life – not just the injury, the stuff I did while I was away [from WWE], or the birth of my daughter. I can’t help but think about the little kid who showed up at 4400 Shepherdsville Rd in Louisville, Kentucky, and wanted to be a pro wrestler. He told everyone how big his plans were, but didn’t have any idea about the price one needed to pay.

“And I can say this with confidence, not arrogance, [that] I have paid that price. It’s not a sport where your tenure earns you anything, it’s a ‘what have you done for me lately?’ sport. And even though I wasn’t present for a good chunk of the year, what I was able to do really did register with a lot of the WWE Universe, and I want to pick up right where I left off.

“Anyone who’s of this business can read between the lines,” Rhodes said. “There’s one thing I came back for specifically. A torn pec couldn’t stop me, and I can’t name one thing that can stop me. It has to be done, it needs to be done, and I want to be the one to get it done.”(h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June of this year. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle during a training session. While injured, Rhodes still wrestled Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell before leaving the company to have surgery and recover.

CATCH-UP: Which wrestler still gets named most often when the general public is asked to name a wrestler?