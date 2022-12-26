FREE PODCAST 12/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Heydorn discuss the best of 2022, biggest stories of 2022, current state of the UFC, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey take a look back at the UFC in 2022. They discuss the biggest stories of the year and the current state of the UFC. They run down the best fights of the year, the best fighters of the year, and the best events of the year. Rick also gives his thoughts on the worst fights of the year.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO