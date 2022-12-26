FREE PODCAST 12/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Paul Bearer shares Undertaker and Kane stories, memories of Von Erichs and Freebirds, Hall of Fame, more (167 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (12-22-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Paul Bearer in what might have been the final interview of his life as he died less than three months later. This more than two-and-a-half hours live with Paul Bearer includes a 45-minute segment that was previously a VIP-exclusive portion with great backstage stories of life on the road with The Freebirds and what it’s like to be on the road for the holidays. Lots of caller questions on a wide array of topics including WrestleMania, Undertaker’s future, the Hall of Fame, and much much more.
