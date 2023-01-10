Stephanie McMahon resigns from WWE days after her father Vince McMahon returns himself to power as Executive Chair

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stephanie McMahon has resigned from WWE as co-CEO in response to her father Vince McMahon reinserting himself into a position of power within WWE.

She issued a statement on Twitter earlier tonight.

About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime. I ahd the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and CHairwomen of the Board of WWE. I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan.

Our Founder, Vince McMahon, has returend as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Nick’s leadership and Paul “Triple H” Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders.

WWE is in such a strong position that I have decided to return to leave and take it one step further with my official resignation.

I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners.

Thank you for everything.

Then. Now. Forever. Together.

-Steph