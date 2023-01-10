Jay White contract status update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jay White reportedly will be out of contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling “very soon.”

Fightful Select is reporting that White’s contract with New Japan is coming up and that the company believes they won’t be able to re-sign him. The report indicates that both AEW and WWE will be top suitors for White’s services and that there are those within WWE that believe they have the leg up in signing him.

Jay White is a former IWGP Heavyweight and World Heavyweight Champion. He’s also held the Never Openweight Championship, IC Championship, and the IWGP United States Championship in New Japan.

White worked in the United States last summer with Impact Wrestling. He also made a handful of appearances on AEW television, including a title defense at the Forbidden Door PPV event with New Japan and AEW. On that show, White defended his IWGP World Championship against Kazuchika Okada, Adam Cole, and Adam Page.

Most recently, White wrestled Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the main event. Okada won the match and took the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from White.

Full Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results

Catch 22 def. LiYoh – IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship

KAIRI def. Tam Nakano – IWGP Women’s Championship

Bishimon def. FTR – IWGP World Tag Team Championship

Zach Sabre Jr. def. Ren Narita – NJPW World TV Championship

Tama Tonga def. Karl Anderson – NEVER Openweight Championship

Shota Umino, Tanahashi and Kenji Muto def. Los Ingobernobles de Japon

Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, and Master Wato – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega def. Will Ospreay – IWGP United States Championship

Kazuchika Okada def. Jay White – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

CATCH-UP: New Japan sells out major upcoming event