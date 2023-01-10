New Japan sells out major upcoming event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose has officially sold out. The show is headlined by the in-ring debut of Mercedes Mone, formerly Sasha Banks in WWE. Mone will wrestled Kairi for the IWGP Women’s Championship on the show.

“Thank you,” New Japan wrote on in a message on Twitter. “Over one month away, all tickets are sold out for Battle in the Valley February 18.”

Thank you! Over one month away, all tickets are SOLD OUT for Battle in the Valley February 18! Watch LIVE in English on FITE!https://t.co/3kcvvccOsm#njbitv #njpw pic.twitter.com/xzQTIscwUC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 10, 2023

Mercedes Mone made her debut for New Japan inside the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Kairi retained her IWGP Women’s Championship against Tam Nakano, but was then confronted by Mone. Mone walked to the ring and stared Kairi down before hitting her with a specialized knee strike. Mone then picked up the IWGP Women’s Championship belt and stood tall over Kairi.

Mone is a multiple time women’s champion in WWE. She main-evented WrestleMania 37 in a match against Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Full Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results

Catch 22 def. LiYoh – IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship

KAIRI def. Tam Nakano – IWGP Women’s Championship

Bishimon def. FTR – IWGP World Tag Team Championship

Zach Sabre Jr. def. Ren Narita – NJPW World TV Championship

Tama Tonga def. Karl Anderson – NEVER Openweight Championship

Shota Umino, Tanahashi and Kenji Muto def. Los Ingobernobles de Japon

Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, and Master Wato – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega def. Will Ospreay – IWGP United States Championship

Kazuchika Okada def. Jay White – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

