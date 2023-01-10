WWE announces injury to Johnny Gargano on WWE Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the commentary team revealed that Johnny Gargano had a grade-2 AC sprain and would be out of action. Later in the show, Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae, also addressed the injury and said that the main goal is for Gargano to simply get back fully 100% healthy.

Gargano has not wrestled since before Thanksgiving, but had been on television and a part of the storyline between Dexter Lumis and The Miz. Gargano re-signed with WWE in the fall of 2022 after leaving the company when his contract ended at the beginning of that year.

Gargano is a grand slam champion in NXT, having won the NXT Championship, North American Championship, and Tag Team Championship.

WWE Raw 1/9 Match Results

Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin

Bayley defeated Michin

Rhea Ripley defeated Candice LeRae

Solo Sikoa defeated Dolph Ziggler

Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson – Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine the number one contenders to The Usos and the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Top Johnny Gargano feuds in NXT

Tommaso Ciampa

Adam Cole

Andrade

The Revival

Aleister Black

Ricochet

