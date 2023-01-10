News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/9 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Tag Team Gauntlet for title shot at Usos, Bliss-Uncle Howdy interact, Theory-Seth face-off, Lashley-MVP talk, Solo vs. Ziggler, LeRae vs. Ripley (23 min.)

January 10, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring a Tag Team Gauntlet with Dominik involvement, the Alexa Bliss-Uncle Howdy storyline develops more, a Austin Theory-Seth Rollins face-off, a Bobby Lashley-MVP conversation, Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler, tMiz TV with Dominik, Rhea Ripley vs. Candice LeRae, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*