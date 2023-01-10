FREE PODCAST 1/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Tag Team Gauntlet with Dominik fun, Bliss-Uncle Howdy interact, Theory-Seth face-off, Lashley-MVP conversation, Solo vs. Ziggler (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They discussed Raw with live caller and email interaction. They discuss the Tag Team Gauntlet with Dominik fun, the Alexa Bliss-Uncle Howdy interaction, the Austin Theory-Seth Rollins face-off, a Bobby Lashley-MVP conversation, Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler, the lack of JBL-Baron Corbin chemistry, Miz TV with Dominik, and more.

