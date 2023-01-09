Saraya praises Triple H, talks exit from WWE and AEW debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Despite leaving WWE for AEW, former WWE Divas Champion, Saraya, has high praise for Triple H. In an interview with Metro, Saraya spoke about her relationship with Triple H and also detailed her thought process in leaving WWE and signing with AEW.

‘”Man, I do love Hunter, he’s so fantastic. He was like, ‘Wait what happened?!'” Saraya said. “I was like, ‘I dunno, they haven’t renewed my contract.’ He was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Well I didn’t know that, so I’m sorry!’ He was really fantastic. He did give me the opportunity to potentially be a GM again, and gave me the opportunity to be like, ‘If you ever potentially want to wrestle again, I’ll give you that opportunity too.’ He was very open about any ideas that I had.”

In regards to AEW, Saraya said it was an intriguing prospect, but discussed her fear in both staying with WWE and potentially leaving.

“When AEW started you’re kinda like, “ooh, what’s going on over there,'” Saraya said. “It’s like the movie, the bad boy with a leather jacket and a cigarette, kinda cruising in the background like, ‘Who’s that bad boy?’ You’re definitely intrigued by the company. Just seeing how quickly in three years that it’s built – I’m like, ‘this company!’ You have the bad, tribal fans, but whether you like them or not you can’t fault how amazing it is to become another goliath company like that.

“Do I wanna go back to WWE or do I want to go to AEW,” Saraya asked herself when deciding what to do with her career. “Seeing Renee, she’s one of my best friends, and Mox as well, and Jericho, they were all calling me. I can’t ask to go and do this and that and be told no again. I needed my freedom, and Tony was willing straight out of the gate to give that to me. To just come to work when you’re supposed to come to work.”

Saraya made her AEW debut at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in September. In her first match for the company, Saraya defeated Britt Baker at Full Gear in November. This week on AEW Dynamite, Saraya will tag with Toni Storm to take on the team of Britt Baker & AEW Women’s World Champion, Jaime Hayter.

