Chris Jericho appears at major indie wrestling event

Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society appeared at the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament finals over the weekend.

The appearance was a surprise and not promoted ahead of time. Jericho and the JAS defeated Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB KENTo, and Michael Oku. Jericho cut a promo after the match that put over PWG and teased a potential return to the promotion someday.

Who had Chris Jericho joining JAS for a surprise appearance at #PWG on their 2023 pro wrestling Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/gvEJEMMfni — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 9, 2023

On this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho wrestled Ricky Starks and lost the match clean in the middle of the ring. After the match, Jericho and the Jericho Appreciate Society attacked Starks and left him laying in the ring.

Jericho is a former world champion in both WWE and AEW. Most recently, he was the ROH World Champion, but he lost the championship to Claudio Castagnoli at the ROH Final Battle PPV event at the end of 2022.

Full ROH Final Battle 2022 results

ROH Final Battle 2022 was the third ROH PPV of the year on Saturday night. Final Battle featured two main event matches — Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the World Championship and The Briscoes vs. FTR in a Dog Collar Match for the World Tag Team Championships. In both instances titles changed hands with Castagnoli defeating Jericho to become world champion and The Briscoes beating FTR to regain the tag titles for the 13th time.

Tony Khan commented on the event in the Final Battle post event media scrum and said that he hoped to have more ROH events in Texas at some point. I have, actually,” Khan said of talking with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about events in the Arlington area. “With Jerry and Steven and Jerry Jr. So they’re really good friends of my family, and they’ve always been really nice to me. And I know when my father was looking to get into the NFL before he actually acquired the Jaguars, he got to know Jerry and his family pretty well. And in my time in the league, they’ve been very kind to me. And as we’ve done these shows around the Dallas area every year, I always have checked in with them. And also we’ll see them at the league meetings this week and have a great relationship with them. And we actually have brought that up to them in the past. They certainly have great venues as AEW expands. Something to take note of. And they have been involved in the wrestling business at times, too, in promoting shows, and that’s certainly something I would be interested in and have had nice talks with them with. I think, actually, at our last preseason game, we did talk about that.”

