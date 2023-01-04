1/4 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks, Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin, The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarret & Jay Lethal, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JANUARY 4, 2023

SEATTLE, WA AT CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) RICKY STARKS vs. CHRIS JERICHO

The crowd cheered loudly for Ricky Starks as the match began, Starks took down Chris Jericho with a shoulder tackle, then posed. Jericho and Starks then traded chops and moved the match to the outside where Starks dominated and threw Jericho back into the ring. Jericho took control of the match as the crowd chanted for the Referee Aubrey Edwards. Starks fought back and walked the ropes while having wrist control on Jericho and then hit an arm drag off the rope.

Jericho hit a lariat that sent Starks to the apron, Ricky fought back and both men were on the apron now. Jericho hit a suplex to the floor, as both men were worse for ware going into the break. [c]

Jericho was in control through the break and was the case in the ring as the show returned to full screen. Starks fought back and traded stiff chops, Starks hit a running drop kick to win the small exchange. Jericho fought out of a Roshambo attempt, then Jericho set up a Lionsault, but Starks got his knees up.

Starks then tried a move off the middle rope, Jericho rolled and hit a Code Breaker attempt and then a pump kick for a two count on Starks. Jericho hit the Code Breaker and Starks soon after tried for another Roshambo, Jericho fought out and applied the Walls of Jericho submission move. Starks tried to get to the rope, but Jericho pulled him to the middle. The ref was distracted and Starks was hit with a bat.

The ref did the three arm drop gimmick and Starks came to life and turned out of the Walls. Starks then countered and got a near fall on a roll up counter. Starks then hit a DDT as 2.0 were on the apron and Starks took them out. Starks then hit a spear and got the pinfall win.

WINNER: Ricky Starks

(Sage’s Analysis: A solid, safe worked wrestling match that really heated up and was good in a way wrestling can always work after the break.)

-The rest of JAS ran out and beat up Starks, Action Andretti ran out with a chair and made the save for Starks. Tay Melo hit a low blow and they all overwhelmed Andretti. Jericho grabbed the chair and beat up both men with it. A table was set up on the outside, Hager power bombed Starks off the apron onto the table. [c]

-Tony Schiavone introduced Adam Page, who walked to the ring. Tony asked if he can fight next week vs. Jon Moxley, Adam Page said that he really wanted to say he was good to go. He said he is not medically cleared to compete, he also said that he he brawls with Moxley then he will be delayed. He said that if he gets the last brain scan he can wrestle next week, and that he will “knock your dick in the dirt,” to Jon Moxley.

Moxley’s music hit and he walked quickly to the ring. Moxley said that he was surprised that Page made it tonight, he is tired of the constant candle light vigil for Hangman Page. Moxley got a new mic and dropped an F Bomb. Moxley talked about the plates of crap he has had to eaten and all the times he has wrestled injured. Page asked if Moxley thinks he is mad that he knocked him out, he said its what they do in the business. He isn’t mad about that, he is made that Moxley made a joke about the concussion Moxley gave him.

Page said that Moxley was scared, that Moxley would have been looking for revenge if the roles were reversed. Page said that he has been stewing for a month on those words and that Page has two lariats in the chamber for Moxley next week. Moxley said that only joke he thinks is funny is that Page thinks he can win, and that he will make sure Page doesn’t get up next week.

-Samoa Joe had a video talking about his match with Darby.

(2) THE ACCLAIMED vs. JEFF JARRET & JAY LETHAL

Jeff Jarret and Anthony Bowens started the match, Jarret punched Max Caster on the apron and Caster hit back. Jarret then took out Bowens and tagged in Jay Lethal. Bowens leap frogged Lethal on the attack, Bowens hit a leg drop and tagged in Caster. Max worked on Lethal and taunted Jarret then applied an ankle lock on Lethal and set up a scissor me timbers as Bowens was tagged in.

Jarret came in and a Scissor me Timbers was applied and Caster, Bowens and Daddy Ass all scissored. Lethal and Bowens were the legal men at this point, Lethal rolled outside and hit Billy Gunn, who got on the apron, freaked out and was tossed out of the arena. [c]

Jarret and Lethal were beating up on Bowens as the show returned, Bowens countered and tried for the hot tag, Jarret ran in and took out Caster and then continued the beat down on Bowens. Jarret tagged in Lethal as Caster was tagged in. Caster hit a backdrop on Lethal, then a cross body on Lethal for a pin, but Jarret broke up the pin.

Caster hit a drop kick on Lethal, then tagged in Bowens. Jarret took out Caster as he was going to the top rope, Jarret and Lethal hit a tandem move as Dutt and Singh were tossed out as well. In all the hullabaloo Jarret hit a move and Lethal pinned Bowens with a foot on the bottom rope. But Aubree ran out and started the match over, for a classic Dusty finish.

The match restarted, Lethal got a leverage pin. Caster pushed the feet of Lethal and Bowens rolled up Lethal for the pinfall win.

WINNER: The Acclaimed

(Sage’s Analysis: Honestly I though this was an overbooked mess after the break. I liked the shoot intensity between Caster and Jarret, but that never paid off which was disappointing. I also don’t like a Dusty Finish in any scenario, so that was a negative as well. This is a Jeff Jarret booked classic.)

-Tony Schiavone was backstage with Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, he asked who Saraya’s partner will be next week. Both women said they were AEW originals and they know what AEW fans stand for, and they both earned the top status within AEW. Baker said she was the boss, the pillar and Jamie is the Killer. [c]

-Jungle Boy was backstage, he said he has a new friend and challenged Big Bill and Lee Moriarty to a match next week.

(3) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. TONY NESE

The crowd did yes chants to start, Josh Woods grabbed Danielson’s boot. Bryan Danielson kicked Woods then Tony Nese took advantage and got a quick two count pin after a series of moves. The crowd cheered for Danielson, which inspired him to chop and kick the hell out of Tony Nese. Danielson then hit kicks tot he chest and upper arms of Nese.

Nese caught the last leg kick and was in control momentarily. He missed a knee strike, Danielson hit a sprinting knee and then head stomps. Danielson then locked in a submission move and Nese went out, for the submission win for Danielson.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson

(Sage’s Analysis: A solid wrestling match with insanely good crowd interaction.)

-Danielson said it was good to be home, he said he wanted another fight and told MJF to get out there. MJF walked out and asked if Danielson wanted to fight, he declined strongly. He said he doesn’t live to entertain the fans, he called Danielson a mark and that he, MJF, is a special attraction. MJF then made a joke that he was not charismatic, he said that he looks like a goat, but isn’t the greatest of all time. He then said that Danielson’s mom had sex with a goat. Danielson said that MJF’s mom has had lots of “human suiters,” NOTE – What an insanely strange way to say someone you have had sex with.

MJF then roasted wrestling fans for being in their parents basements, and that they are all un athletic. MJF said that people in the business like Disco Inferno, Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette love him. Danielson told Max to shut up and that we have all heard the lines. But, Danielson hates MJF and wants to fight. MJF said that Danielson has to become number one contender. MJF said that Danielson has to wrestle every week until February 8th and win to get a shot at the Triple B at the PPV.

Danielson said no, he would wrestle whenever he wants and be #1 contender and fight him when he wants. MJF freaked out and said he would lawyer up. Danielson said that Sterling is a bad lawyer, Danielson said that he would agree to MJF’s stipulation if Danielson can pick the match stipulation. MJF agreed and Danielson picked a one hour Iron man match. Max agreed and MJF said that Danielson would don’t make it to the match. [c]

(4) SWERVE STRICKLAND vs. AR FOX

Swerve Strickland went for a takedown, AR Fox dodged. Swerve and Fox traded impressive flips and dodges and counters on the apron, in the ring and on the ring ramp. Fox hit a pump kick on the outside and then vaulted off the ring post to hit a flip slam on Swerve. In the ring, Fox hit a brain buster and got a quick pin attempt. Fox then hit a running knee, the unnamed man hit Fox and Swerve hit a kick off the apron and down to the floor. [c]

Swerve was in control, but Fox did an athletic dodge and seemed to be in control. Swerve hit a German and then a flatliner to regain control. Fox hit a super cool move from the corner then a 450 splash for a near fall on Swerve. Fox had Swerve on the apron then the top rope, from the top Parker passed Swerve an item and Swerve used it. Swerve hit a Death Valley Driver on teh apron from the top. Swerve then smiled and hit a double stomp for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland

(Sage’s Analysis: An awesomely entertaining match and the finish fits the new Swerve character. That DVD was insane on the apron.)

-Renee was backstage with Saraya, Toni Storm and Shida. All three talked about the problems they have with Britt and Jamie. Saraya said she was excited this match is trending, she said that Toni would be her partner and Shida was visibly upset.

-The Gunns walked out and a Graphic that said FTRIP was shown. The Gunns walked in the ring with somber music and photos of Dax and Cash like a funeral was going on. Colton started reading a statement and said all the titles that they had, he said they were 10 stars in their hearts. Colton then said there old dad bods couldn’t hold and they lost all their belts and started a podcast no one listens to. They then asked for a moment of silence. FTR’s music hit and the Gunn’s laughed as they were not there. The Gunn’s said FTR wouldn’t work in AEW again and that the Gunn’s are the new top guys.

(5) JADE CARGILL & RED VELVET vs. KIERRA HOGAN & SKYE BLUE

Red Velvet and Skye Blue started the match, the two traded counters on the mat and roll up pinning attempts back and forth. Blue hit a knee strike and then tagged in Kierra Hogan who hit a hip attack and got a two count pin on Red Velvet. Skye Blue was tagged in and hit a spike driver and got a near fall. [c]