VIP AUDIO 1/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Triple H ripping into Hogan, Bruiser Brody, long-term title reigns like Samoa Joe’s in ROH, plus Abyss-TNA, Raw thoughts, 10 yrs ago column reaction (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 7, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, covering these topics:

Mailbag question on Bruiser Brody

Mailbag question on long-term title reigns such as Samoa Joe’s.

Triple H’s negative comments about Hulk Hogan in the media lately.

A preview of that Sunday’s PPV.

Analysis of the evolution of PPV in pro wrestling over the prior ten years based on comments made in Mitchell’s feature Torch Newsletter column ten years ago that week.

Reaction to the Abyss-TNA situation

Thoughts on Monday’s debate with Jim Ross & Jerry Lawler vs. Muhammad Hussan & Khosrov Daivari

And more!

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO