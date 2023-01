SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT starts 2023 strong with the second annual New Year’s Evil show, headlined by and NXT Championship defense by Bron Breakker.

When: Tuesday January 10, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 Full Match Card

Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller – NXT Championship

NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender Battle Royal

Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo – NXT North American Championship Number One Contender Match

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

Pretty Deadly in a Gauntlet Match

