Mandy Rose publicly comments on release from WWE

Former NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, has made her first public comments since being released from WWE late last year. Rose addressed the situation with WWE in an interview on the Tamron Hall Show.

“Honestly, everything happens for a reason,” Rose said on the show. “I can’t even say I was wronged, because I’m so forever grateful for everything the WWE has presented me with … I’m very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you’re being fired from any job, right? So, I was very hurt. I was very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more because of everything I put into the business, but just the last year and a half I was champion for 413 days. I unified two titles. I was the third longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion. I also created this must-see faction with two other women that I really brought up. I got to see so many women develop their characters and they’re all younger than me and beginning their careers. To me, that was so important because it was so rewarding for me. So, losing the title was obviously a gut punch. Definitely. I was so disappointed. But, at the end of the day my purpose is what was gone and that’s where I kinda felt lost. I felt confused because of all the hard work I put into it.

“Driving home, there was a lot of things going through my mind. There’s a lot of unanswered questions and all that. But, at the end of the day like I said, I love what I’ve done in the WWE and I love the platform and what it presented me with. I am forever grateful for them.”

Mandy Rose was released from WWE reportedly due to the content on her FanTime account. Rose lost her championship to Roxanne Perez.

