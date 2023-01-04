SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, made her first public comments since making her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

“I am Mercedes Mone and I am the CEO of New Japan and Stardom’s women’s division,” Mone said at the post event press conference. “This is only my first stop because I’m on a world domination tour. I know everyone is so jealous of Japan because you guys are so lucky to have me first. I’m about to take the IWGP Women’s Championship and take all over Japan.

“I’m here to make money, Banks said to a question. I’m about to make the Yen go up and then I’ll go collect Pesos. I’ll go collect the Rubies, the gold, and the dollars. We’ll see who’s next after New Japan.”

Mone went on to name a few wrestlers she was looking to fight, but stopped short of calling anyone out specifically. Mone appeared after Kairi retained her IWGP Women’s Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mone confronted Kairi and laid her out in the ring before declaring that she would wrestle Kairi at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.

Full Wrestle Kingdom 17 Match Results Including Mercedes Mone debut

Catch 22 def. LiYoh – IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship

KAIRI def. Tam Nakano – IWGP Women’s Championship

Bishimon def. FTR – IWGP World Tag Team Championship

Zach Sabre Jr. def. Ren Narita – NJPW World TV Championship

Tama Tonga def. Karl Anderson – NEVER Openweight Championship

Shota Umino, Tanahashi and Kenji Muto def. Los Ingobernobles de Japon

Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, and Master Wato – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega def. Will Ospreay – IWGP United States Championship

Kazuchika Okada def. Jay White – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

