SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Join Tyler Sage and a cast of PWTorch contributors as they watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 LIVE including analysis on Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White.

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel HERE.

CATCH-UP: Mercedes Mone debuts for New Japan, major match set for February