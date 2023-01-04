1/4 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Jericho vs. Starks, Danielson vs. Nese, MJF appearance, Samoa Joe vs. Darby for TNT Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 4, 2023

SEATTLE, WASH. AT CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Tyler Sage from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The new Dynamite opening aired with the same song but a red and blue color scheme.

-They went live to the entrance stage with pyro blasting. The stage is different, without the entrance tunnels, but about the same scale as before. The ringside banners and ringside barricades still have the old black and gold logo.

(Keller’s Analysis: So they changed the colors on the opening theme and the entrance stage and added red and blue to the arena ribbon boards, but they didn’t update the ring aprons or barricade logos? This is an okay fresh coat of paint, but it felts half-done and on the lowest end of expectations for a hyped visual makeover marketed as the start of a “new era.” It’s almost like the new ring apron and barricade banners didn’t arrive on time, because I can’t imagine a graphics/visual-oriented professional doing a partial color scheme change like this. Very underwhelming.)



(1) CHRIS JERICHO (w/Angelo Parker, Matt Mendard) vs. RICKY STARKS

Chris Jericho came out, accompanied by Angelo Parker and Matt Mendard, to his entrance song “Judas.” Fans were into Starks early and just red-hot overall. The announcers talked about it being a long time coming to run Dynamite in Seattle. They said they’ve been welcomed with open arms. Starks took it to Jericho a minute into the match. Starks strutted on the top rope as he held onto Jericho’s arms before leaping off with a chop to Jericho’s head. He followed with a sitout faceplant for a one count. Jericho and Starks battled for leverage on the ring apron. Jericho thumbed Starks in the eye and then suplexed him to the floor. They cut to a split-screen break at 5:00. [c/ss]

The background during the split-screen break incorporates the red and blue laser theme as a framing and background imagery. Jericho dominated during the break. They went to a wide shot and Excalibur said everyone can look at their new set and that they’d have more details on it later. Starks raised his knees on a Lionsault attempt at 9:00. Starks then climbed to the top rope, but Jericho moved when he flipped off the ropes. Starks sold a tweaked knee, but managed to sidekick Jericho and score a two count anyway.

Jericho blocked Roshambo and then applied a Walls of Jericho. Starks crawled toward the bottom rope, but Jericho resisted. Fans were red-hot. Mendard distracted the ref as Parker jabbed Starks in the face with the baseball bat. The ref turned back and dropped Starks’s arm twice. Starks lifted his arm the third time. He then rolled out of the Walls and small packaged Jericho for a near fall. Starks landed a tornado DDT seconds later. He fended off Mendard and Parker, then speared a charging Jericho for a clean three count.

WINNER: Starks in 12:00.

-After the match, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevera charged out and attacked Starks. Action Andretti ran out for the save. He had burn marks around his left eye from the fireball last week. He clearned the ring of the heels with chairshots and then showed fire toward the hard camera. Anna Jay distracted him as Tay Melo gave him a low blow from behind. The heels swarmed Starks and Andretti. Hager powerbombed Starks off the ring apron through a table at ringside.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid but unspectacular match. A statement decision by AEW to give Starks a clean win over Jericho. It was the right call. The post-match attack was enough to give them their heat back.)

-Excalibur hyped upcoming matches and segments. [c]

-Tony Schiavone introduced “Hangman” Adam Page from the ring. As Hangman walked out, Excalibur said it just takes a while to recover from a head injury. Schiavone asked his status. Hangman said he’s still not medically cleared to compete. Schiavone said he was sorry to hear that. He said if he takes a red eye home tonight and takes the last brain scan, he would be cleared for next week in Los Angeles. He said he will fight Jon Moxley next week one way or another “and I will knock your dick in the dirt.” Schiavone gasped. Moxley’s music played and he came out.

Fans loudly chanted “Moxley! Moxley!” Mox told Hangman he’s surprised he made it there “after everything you’ve been through.” He didn’t say that with a heart full of sympathy and kindness. Fans chanted, “We can’t hear you.” Mox grabbed another mic. It seemed to work. He started talking again, but it glitched out. Mox got genuinely frustrated and said, “What the f—!” He leaned in the corner and said, “Seattle, let’s get this back on track. Jesus Christ.” He said he’s sick of the candle light vigil for Hangman. He said he wrestled two months with a torn tricep. “No one has gotten knocked down more times than I have in this business,” he said. He said seeing him “play the victim because you got knocked out” makes him sick.

Hangman asked if he thinks he’s mad at him because he was knocked out. He said he’s been knocked out by enemies, strangers, and his best friends. He said it’s an unfortunate part of what they do. He said he’d never be mad at him for that. He told Mox that he doesn’t seem like one for nuance so he’d keep it simple. He said his issue is he called him to the ring and didn’t let him get a word in before he cracked a joke. He said he nearly took his career away from him, but he thinks he told a joke because he felt threatened. He said the first thing Mox would do if he got knocked out is come back for revenge.

Hangman said he’s had a month to stew on what he said to him and two months to stew on him knocking him out with a lariat. Mox began pacing intensely. Hangman tried to stay in his face. He said he has two lariats in the chamber with his name on them and he gets them in the Forum in L.A. Mox said the only joke that he thinks is funny is that he thinks next time is going to be any different. He said he will make sure next time he doesn’t get back up. Mox left through the crowd.

(Keller’s Analysis: Other than the technical glitch with the mic – perhaps the only time Moxley longs for his WWE days – that was a good, intense promo. They needed to cover the base that Hangman didn’t resent getting knocked out. I will say, this felt like they were making it up after the fact, though. I think Hangman and Mox are almost always better off as babyfaces taking on a heel who fans want to see get beat up by them, though. Why make fans choose between these two?)

-A vignette aired with soundbites from Samoa Joe talking about Darby.

(Keller’s Analysis: These promos are Joe at his best. Sometimes it’s all about finding the right setting and context and format to focus on the strengths of someone, and Joe is stellar in these types of vignettes with the soundbites as he stares into the camera.)

(2) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens w/Billy Gunn) vs. JAY LETHAL & JEFF JARRETT (w/Sonjay Dutt, Satnum Singh) – AEW Tag Team Title match

Caster began: “Yo, listen, yo. Hey Jeff, you’re wife better say less; she’s getting crapped online worse than Skip Bayless.” He also said Jarrett will blame his loss on Dixie Carter. He closed with “TNA stands for Total Nonstop Acclaimed.” Taz said the last rap caused issues within the household of Jarrett. He said it was “legitimate tension between Jeff Jarrett and The Acclaimed.” Schiavone said not to take sides, but it hit close to home.

Early in the match, Lethal slid to ringside and slapped Gunn unprovoked. Gunn entered the ring to go after him. The ref blocked him and ejected him from ringside. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Jarrett took control in the ring during the break. Caster and Lethal tagged in a minute later. Caster took control and tagged Bowens back in. Jarrett shoved Caster off the top rope. Lethal and Jarrett hit Bowens with a convoluted double-team move for a near fall. Lethal applied a figure-four on Bowens as Lethal applied a figure-four mid-ring. The ref ejected Satnum and Lethal from ringside after they threw Caster into the ringside steps. Satnum gave the ref dual middle fingers. Three referees ran out to make sure Satnum left as ordered. Meanwhile, Jarrett and Lethal waited for Bowens to stand. Bowens blocked a Lethal Injection, but Jarrett landed the Stroke. Bowens put his leg over the bottom rope, but Jarrett shoved if off the bottom rope as Lethal got the pin. As Jarrett and Lethal celebrated being new champs, one ref explained to the main ref what happened. They restarted the match.

Jarrett threw a fit as Lethal ran over and stomped away on Bowens. Bowens and Caster came back. Lethal went for a cover with his feet on the ropes, but Bowens rolled through and pinned Lethal.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 12:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Decent action, elevated by the crowd being really into it. This had the vibe of matches Jeff Jarrett had in TNA where he booked really elaborate finishing sequences and one layer and false finish and twist and turn after another.)

-Schiavone conducted a sitdown interview with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Baker acknowledged their relationship was a little rocky at first, but they’ve worked it out and now Hayter is the champion. Baker said Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm were great opponents but Hayter came out as champion. Baker said Jamie is champion and she is the boss. “She’s the killer and I’m the pillar,” she said.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment to further establish and clarify the dynamic between Baker and Hayter. It seemed to indicate they’re good now, but Baker might still be big-footing Hayter despite not being champion in terms of their relationship.)

-A promo aired with Jungle Boy who introduced Hook as his partner to take on Big Bill & Lee Moriarty next week in Los Angeles, which he pointed out is his hometown.

(3) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. TONY NESE (w/Josh Woods)

The crowd went bonkers for Danielson. Danielson played into it and had a big smile on his face. Taz said it’s because there aren’t a lot of successful people out of Washington state. Woods grabbed Danielson’s boot at the start of the match, giving Nese the advantage. Nese scored an early two count after an intense running knee.