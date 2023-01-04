VIP AUDIO 1/4 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Chase review WWF Royal Rumble 1998. Rock vs. Shamrock, Undertaker vs. Michaels, Rumble, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Stephanie Chase, host of her own YouTube show and writer for Digital Spy, joins Frank for the first time to look back on the 1998 Royal Rumble. They break down the entire show, which featured “The Rock” Rocky Maivia vs. Ken Shamrock for the Intercontinental Championship, Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels in a casket match for the WWF Championship, and the Royal Rumble match itself. Several other topics come up including:

The comparison of WWF then and AEW now where a new “main event scene” was developing as it is in AEW now.

The characterization and career of Dustin Rhodes through the years spanning from his beginnings as “The Natural” through Goldust to where he is now.

The Rock and Ken Shamrock working with each other at the stages of their career in January of 1998, and Shamrock’s place in wrestling history.

The use of Legion of Doom in a humiliating way to put over the New Age Outlaws.

The story of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin weaved throughout the night and into the Royal Rumble, and how the roster depth affected who took part in the match.

The use of the “three faces of Foley”

Somewhat of a “down the rabbit hole” discussion on Shawn Michaels including his place in history and what would have happened if he didn’t get hurt at this show amongst other things.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

