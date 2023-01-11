SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, were asked to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, the biggest event of the year for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Matt and Nick revealed the news, what role they were asked to play, and why they ultimately did not appear.

“We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner,” says Nick in regards to an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. “But Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”

“We got a fantastic offer,” adds Matt. “Personally, the timing and the situation didn’t fit for us. I’m sure one day you’ll see us back in a NJPW ring.”

At Wrestle Kingdom, Kenny Omega wrestled Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship. Omega defeated Ospreay to become champion. Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks & Omega will team to take on Death Triangle in match seven of their best of seven series for the AEW World Trios Championships.

Full Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results

Catch 22 def. LiYoh – IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship

KAIRI def. Tam Nakano – IWGP Women’s Championship

Bishimon def. FTR – IWGP World Tag Team Championship

Zach Sabre Jr. def. Ren Narita – NJPW World TV Championship

Tama Tonga def. Karl Anderson – NEVER Openweight Championship

Shota Umino, Tanahashi and Kenji Muto def. Los Ingobernobles de Japon

Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, and Master Wato – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega def. Will Ospreay – IWGP United States Championship

Kazuchika Okada def. Jay White – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

