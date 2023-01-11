SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan confirmed on Wednesday that he’d like for AEW to run live events due to the talent roster he’s assembled and demand for more shows. In an interview on In The Zone, Khan discussed AEW live events and when they may become a reality.

“Well, it’s a great question,” Khan said of whether or not he’ll run live events with AEW. “Yeah, I have. That’s something we are talking about. We have a great live events team with Rafael Morffi, Chris Harrington and a bunch of great people I work with. Now Jeff Jarrett has come in. It’s something we’ve talked a lot about and building out the live event business. There is definitely a lot of demand for AEW live events, and now we have this big great strong roster that wants to do these live events, so I think that is something we’re going to do.”

Since AEW’s inception in 2019, the company has strictly run live shows for Dynamite and some episodes of AEW Rampage along with PPV events.

AEW Dynamite 1/11 Full Match Card

The Elite vs. Death Triangle – Match 7 of the best of seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Jaime Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Saraya & Toni Storm

Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Hook & Jungle Boy vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

The Jericho Appreciation Society speaks

