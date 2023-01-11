FREE PODCAST 1/10 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Stephanie resigns after Vince returns, what’s actually going on, decoding Stephanie’s Tweet, AEW and WWE TV thoughts (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with co-host Rich Fann. Wade and Rich discuss Stephanie McMahon announcing her resignation days after Vince McMahon puts himself back in power, what’s actually going on, decoding Stephanie’s Tweet, and why her resignation isn’t likely related to a sale or indicative of a sale being imminent. They discuss that top breaking story from many angles including how it affects AEW. Also, some rapid-fire reactions from AEW and WWE over the past week.

