VIP AUDIO 1/10 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Stephanie resigns after Vince returns, what’s actually going on, decoding Stephanie’s Tweet, AEW and WWE TV thoughts (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss Stephanie McMahon announcing her resignation days after Vince McMahon puts himself back in power, what’s actually going on, decoding Stephanie’s Tweet, and why her resignation isn’t likely related to a sale or indicative of a sale being imminent. They discuss that top breaking story from many angles including how it affects AEW. Also, some rapid-fire reactions from AEW and WWE over the past week.

