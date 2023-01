SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show talking about the return of Vince McMahon, as well as Stephanie McMahon’s resignation. Plus, AEW’s ratings in the demo weren’t great last week, will Mercedes Mone turn up on Dynamite tomorrow, and listener emails.

