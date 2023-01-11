NXT Championship match announced for Vengeance Day event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Grayson Waller inside of a steel cage at NXT Vengeance Day. The match was finalized on this week’s episode of NXT New Year’s Evil.

At New Year’s Evil, Breakker defeated Waller to retain his title. During the match, the ropes broke, leading to Shawn Michaels declaring that a rematch would take place.

Run it back. @bronbreakkerwwe will defend the #WWENXT Title against @GraysonWWE INSIDE A STEEL CAGE on Feb. 4th at NXT #VengeanceDay! See you in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/ZogULOQ2Xk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 11, 2023

“That was shaping up to be a good match, and then that crap of a finish happened,” Bruce Hazelwood said in his PWTorch report. “I guess they want to extend this to Vengeance Day? That’s the only thing I can think of here, a way to protect both without a definitive finish. Still, what a letdown to that championship match.”

NXT Vengeance Day takes place on February 4 live on Peacock from Charlotte, North Carolina. No other matches for the event have been announced at this time.

NXT New Year’s Evil Hits & Misses

“I was so glad to see that this wasn’t the main event for New Year’s Evil,” Nate Lindberg wrote. “This feud has felt so flat simply due to the relatively lackluster reign from Bron Breakker. It didn’t deserve to be on last, even though I generally am in favor for either Men’s or Women’s championship main eventing.”

