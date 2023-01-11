VIP AUDIO 1/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-8-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including TNA’s awful week, Raw-Smackdown combined roster shows, NWA Wildside-WWF situation (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 8, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring the Hot Five Stories of the Week including TNA’s awful week, the NWA Wildside-WWF situation, New Year’s Resolution thoughts, Raw-Smackdown combined roster shows, a new question of the week, Real Deal Reaction Segment (where McNeill responds to a random Lounge column from PWTorch.com), and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

