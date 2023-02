SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The winner of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Rhea Ripley, talks to PWTorch at the post Royal Rumble media scrum about her health coming out of the match.

