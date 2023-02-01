2/1 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Hangman vs. Moxley, Darby vs. Samoa Joe for TNT Title, Danielson vs. Thatcher, Jade vs. Velvet for TBS Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 1, 2023

DAYTON, OHIO AT WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired. They cut to the arena as pryo blasted. Excalibur said it’s one of the most loaded episodes of Dynamite yet.

(1) JON MOXLEY (w/Wheeler Yuta, Dan Moxley) vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

Moxley made his way to the ring with Yuta and his dad, Dan. Excalibur noted that Moxley grew up an hour away in Cincinnati. Taz told Tony Schiavonea he’d like to see Moxley’s dad beat him up. Mox attacked Hangman in the aisle during his entrance. He tossed him around ringside aggressively. Schiavone noted Mox bent the security barricade when he tossed Hangman into it. He tossed Hangman in the WWE Universe and then leaped off with a flying sledgehammer. Excalibur noted the bell hadn’t rung yet. He put him in a figure-four leglock. Then he put his leg in a chair and was going to leap off the ring apron. The ref got in his way. Hangman stood and threw the chair at Mox, knocking him down to the floor. Mox had a dazed look. Hangman suplexed him into the chair at ringside. They entered the ring and the ref called for the bell, nearly 7 minutes into the show.

Mox, bleeding from above his right eye, took control quickly and put Hangman in another figure-four. A “Moxley! Moxley!” chant rang out. Hangman escaped and German suplexed Mox. Mox wiped the blood away from his eye as the announcers talked about it burning and impairing vision. A “Cowboy Shit!” chant broke out. Hangman punched Moxley’s bloodied face and then wiped the blood off of his knuckles onto his chest. Hangman gave Mox a fallaway slam, but when he springboarded toward him with a lariat attempt, Mox punched him out of mid-air. Mox put Hangman in a sleeper on the ring apron as the ref told him to bring it into the ring. Mox set up a piledriver on the apron, but Hangman resisted before lifting Mox and throwing him face-first into the turnbuckle. They cut to a split-screen break with Mox on his back at ringside. [c/ss]

Hangman dominated during the break. Back from the break, he leaped off the second rope with Mox on his shoulders with a Death Valley Driver for a near fall at 7:00. Hangman yelled for Mox to stay down and he kicked Mox as he sat up. Mox gave him two middle figners and then a leaping cutter. Both were down and slow to get up. Blood was draining out of Moxley’s cut. Mox got the better of Hangman and applied a sleeper, but Hangman back suplexed out of it.