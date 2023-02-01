2/1 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 1, 2023

DAYTON, OH AT THE NUTTER CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) ADAM PAGE vs. JON MOXLEY

Jon Moxley attacked Adam Page as he made his entrance, the two battled on the outside with Moxley in control before the match officially started. Moxley threw Page over the barricade and then Moxley jumped off the barricade and hit a sledge hammer move. Page fought back after and traded strikes, Moxley then quickly applied a submission and then let go after a while.

Moxley grabbed a chair and then put it on the same leg that he had applied a submission too, Moxley went to the top rope but Hangman threw the chair at Moxley. Page hit a suplex onto a flat chair on the floor, he then threw Moxley then a chair in the ring. Page entered and the match started officially. Each man traded punches as Moxley was bleeding above the right eye.

Moxley applied a leg lock once more, Page was able to get to the ropes and broke the hold. Page was in control for a while as the ref continued to check on the cut eye of Moxley. Each man traded chops in the middle of the ring until Page hit a fallaway slam on his opponent. Moxley was able to hit a kick to the head on Page to get control as both men were on the apron. Page had a Fireman’s carry applied, and threw Moxley, eye first into the ring post. [c]

When the show returned, Page jumped off the top rope and hit an avalanche Death Valley Driver, for a near fall on Moxley. Moxley hit a cutter that left him and page flat on the mat, both got to their knees at the four count and traded strikes as they got to their feet. Moxley hit a suplex to end this exchange. Moxley then hit a front chancery suplex off the middle rope and then hit hammer and anvil elbows on Page.

Moxley then hit BCC stomps on Page, Moxley then tried for the DDT, but Page fought out. Moxley rolled and applied an arm lock. Page got a foot on the rope to break the submission. Hangman tried a moonsault to the outside, Moxley dodged and then set up the ringside table.

But, Page was able to hit a pop up power-bomb on Moxley through the table. Moxley beat the ten count, but Page hit a lariat and Deadeye for a near fall on Moxley. Page set up a head kick, Moxley dodged and hit a King Kong Lariat. The men then traded strikes again, Page then hit a small package suplex into a cover for a near fall.

Hangman was in Buckshot position, Moxley dodged, but Page then hit a tombstone pile driver and then a Buckshot Lariat. Moxley then countered and rolled through with a stacked pin for the pinfall win on Page.

WINNER: Jon Moxley

(Sage’s Analysis: A really good match, Adam Page is the Swiss army knife of AEW working any and all styles, much like Danielson. The ending was a little weird, but only because I thought it would have been a non-finish to get to a PPV match.)

-Post match Page and Moxley got into it. Claudio and Wheeler came in to separate both men as they flipped each other off. [c]

-Renee was backstage with The Bunny and Jamie Hayter. The Bunny said great win last week on Rampage, then offered a challenge to fight her. A video appeared then of Saraya and Toni Storm beating up Britt Baker.

-The Acclaimed came out and rapped.

(2) THE ACCLAIMED vs. ????

The jobber team scissored before the match, one of the two was thrown out and they other ate a scissor me timbers. Bowens hit a slam and Caster hit a Mic Drop for the pinfall win.

WINNER: The Acclaimed.

-The Gunns came out and said that they want a shot at the tag belts, Caster responded by saying yo to the crowd. Anthony Bowens said they were interrupting the most popular tag team in wrestling and that they are forever champions. Bowens said he would ask the people if the Gunns deserve a title shot and they booed in unison and said no. Billy Gunn broke up a fight and then said he was done with all of this and walked out.

One of the Gunn’s said that he was walking out on them like when they were kids and to go drown his pain in a pill bottle like he used to. Billy walked back and got into the Gunn’s faces, he asked if they had big boy pants and said that match would happen next week on Dynamite.

-A highlight of Junglehook was shown, Jack Perry was backstage. Perry said he enjoyed his time with Hook but he is going to go forward all by himself.

(3) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. BRIAN CAGE

Konosuke Takeshita ran and hit a boot to the face of Brian Cage as soon as the match started. Takeshita hit another as Cage was on the apron and then did a dive down onto Cage. Brian Cage fought back and then had Takeshita in a power-bomb position on the floor and threw his opponent into the ring post. Back in the ring, the men traded forearm strikes and then chops. Takeshita caught Cage on a rebound and hit a Blue Thunderbomb for a near fall. Cage took control after that and then hit a suplex off of the apron and onto the mat. [c]