AEW is going on the road with house shows.

AEW announced in a press release today that they are going to be running AEW House Rules events on the road beginning in March. The first event will take place on March 18 in Troy, Ohio. A poster for the show features Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Britt Baker, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy.

Tickets for the first AEW House Rules go on sale this Friday here