FREE PODCAST 2/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Machado: On-site notes, reaction to TNT Title change, Hangman-Mox match and fallout, mailbag (144 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado as guest co-host. They begin with a conversation about the “Hangman” Page vs. Jon Moxley opener and the overall theme of the show being one good match after another. They discussed the commentators undercutting the way Moxley won. They also discussed the pros and cons of the TNT Title change, Wardlow’s return, MJF’s quest to stop Bryan Danielson, Timothy Thatcher’s debut, Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet, Brian Cage vs. Takeshita, AEW’s announcement that they’re starting house shows, and more including on-site correspondent notes and emails from listeners.

