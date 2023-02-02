Lanny Poffo dead at 68

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lanny Poffo, known best as The Genius in WWE, has died at the age of 68.

Jim Duggan confirmed the news on his Facebook page. Duggan wrote, “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny.” The cause of Poffo’s death is not known at this time.

Poffo was a guest of honor to read a poem at a wedding in New York City this past weekend. He was said to be in great spirits and discussing his future plans. He had seen “Wicked” on Broadway and talked excitedly about doing a autograph signing in Baltimore, Md. with Pete Rose this coming weekend and reading a poem to him.

WWE also issued a statement on Poffo’s death: