A much anticipated match option has been added to WWE 2K23.

In a new video, 2K offered the first look at the new WarGames match option that will debut in WWE 2K23. The mode will feature 3v3 and 4v4 single or mulitplayer options. The new trailer also featured John Cena, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, “The Undertaker”, Rhea Ripley, and Bobby Lashley.

You can watch the Your Time is Now trailer here.