FOCO announces new bobbleheads for Goldberg and Cody Rhodes

FOCO is adding two new bobbleheads to their growing lineup of WWE wrestlers.

New bobbleheads featuring Goldberg and Cody Rhodes are now available for pre-order on FOCO’s website. Both bobbleheads feature Goldberg and Cody in action poses atop a stage-themed base. Both men are featured in their signature outfits. Each bobblehead is limited to 144 units, retails for $65, and stands at 8 inches tall.

Both bobbleheads are expected to ship no later than July 21.